CALGARY — Alberta’s government is providing $250,000 to Avalanche Canada this year to support avalanche safety services as daily forecasts resume for the winter recreation season.Daily avalanche bulletins will be posted at avalanche.ca from November 15 to April 15 through the province’s partnership with Avalanche Canada. The forecasts help backcountry users assess conditions before heading into the mountains.The Alberta Parks Kananaskis Mountain Rescue team begins monitoring conditions after the season’s first snowfall and supplies on-the-ground information to support regional forecasts. Heavy snowfall, strong winds and warming temperatures can increase the likelihood of avalanches.“Albertans love getting outdoors and exploring our mountains in the wintertime. Our job is to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to do so safely,” said Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen.“That’s why Alberta’s government is continuing our partnership with Avalanche Canada this year, helping folks better understand the risks and make informed decisions before heading into the backcountry.”.Canadian Armed Forces bringing an end to its longest domestic mission — avalanche control in the Rogers Pass.The province says avalanche fatalities have dropped significantly in Kananaskis and across Alberta over the past 15 years, crediting the rescue team’s work and its partnership with Avalanche Canada. The announcement did not provide fatality figures.Avalanche Canada CEO Gilles Valade urged outdoor enthusiasts to prepare for every trip, regardless of their experience.“Whether you’re a seasoned backcountry rider or heading out for the first time, every trip into avalanche terrain should start with a plan: check the avalanche forecast; carry a transceiver, probe and shovel and know how to use them; and choose terrain that fits the conditions,” said Valade.The province and Avalanche Canada are encouraging backcountry users to take avalanche safety training, learn to recognize hazardous terrain and know how to perform a companion rescue.Recommended equipment includes an avalanche transceiver, probe, shovel, extra batteries and an emergency GPS communication device or satellite-enabled smartphone.Avalanche Canada also recommends choosing terrain that limits the consequences of a slide, travelling one at a time when exposed to avalanche terrain and avoiding sun-exposed slopes during warm or sunny conditions.Forecasts are available at avalanche.ca, while Alberta Parks posts advisories and trail reports.