Alberta completes $27.1 million upgrades at Canmore Nordic Centre

Alberta has finished a $27.1 million expansion of the Canmore Nordic Centre, reinforcing the facility as a world-class destination for biathlon and cross-country skiing. The upgrades include enhanced snowmaking and storage, a new biathlon building, and the world’s longest engineered snow trail, ensuring the centre remains a hub for elite sport and community recreation.Originally built for the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, the Canmore Nordic Centre continues to host both international competitions and local users. The recent expansion included upgrades to the biathlon stadium and firing range to meet International Biathlon Union standards, new biathlon trails, a penalty loop, and improved tunnel access for athletes and media. The International Biathlon Union has already awarded the upgraded facility the 2029 World Cup finals.“The expansion of the Canmore Nordic Centre shows how Alberta’s government is spending in infrastructure that benefits Albertans,” said Martin Long, Minister of Infrastructure. “These upgrades support major events, boost local tourism and support the local economy. Most importantly, they give Alberta families more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors together.”Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport, highlighted the facility’s global reach. .“By spending in world-class facilities like the Canmore Nordic Centre, we are strengthening our position as a premier destination for hosting major sporting events and welcoming athletes and visitors from around the globe each year.”Additional improvements included upgrades to the cross-country stadium and day lodge, an extension of the summer roller ski track, new pedestrian tunnels, improved utilities and drainage, and expanded parking. Landscaping and remaining exterior work are scheduled for spring and summer 2026 and will not affect operations.“The recent para cross country and para biathlon World Cups demonstrated the value of the Canmore Nordic Centre upgrade,” said Norbert Meier, events director of the Alberta World Cup Society. “The new biathlon building met technical and hosting needs, and expanded parking improved para athlete access to trails and building.”The expansion generated more than 150 construction-related jobs and adds to the centre’s existing 65 km of groomed cross-country ski trails and 20 km of trails supported by North America’s largest Nordic snowmaking network. The new Vista Biathlon Building will also serve as year-round event space for over 200 attendees. The Canmore Nordic Centre welcomes more than 890,000 visitors annually.