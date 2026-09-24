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Alberta court approves distribution of $7.5 million Paxil birth-defect settlement

The Alberta Court of the King's bench has finally decided the distribution of funds awarded from the Paxil birth defect settlement in 2024
Former Alberta Minister of Justice Jonathan Denis
Former Alberta Minister of Justice Jonathan DenisWS Files
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Jonathan Denis
Glaxosmithkline
Court Of The Kings Bench
birth defects
Paxil settlement
Singh v. GlaxoSmithKline Inc.
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Western Standard
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