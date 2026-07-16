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Alberta Court of Appeal to hear challenge to Calgary bubble zone bylaw

Canadian Constitution Foundation Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn
Canadian Constitution Foundation Litigation Director Christine Van GeynCCF/ YouTube
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Ableg
Canadian Constitution Foundation
Josh Dehaas
Bubble Zones
Larry Heather
CCF Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn
cabpoli
Justice S.G. Parker
Sarah Miller of Jensen Shawa Solomon Duguid Hawkes LLP
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Western Standard
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