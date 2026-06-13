Alberta covers breakthrough pulmonary hypertension drug under high-cost treatment program

Albertans living with a rare and life-threatening lung disease will now receive government-funded access to a new drug that targets the underlying cause of the condition rather than simply treating its symptoms.The Alberta government announced Friday it will cover Sotatercept, marketed as Winrevair, through the province's Specialized High Cost Drug Program, making the treatment available at no cost to eligible patients diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension.Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a progressive disease that causes dangerously high blood pressure in the lungs, placing increasing strain on the heart and potentially leading to heart failure. The condition has no cure and can significantly limit a patient's quality of life.Health officials say Sotatercept is the first medication approved for pulmonary arterial hypertension that directly targets the biological pathway responsible for the disease's development."Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a serious and disabling disease that can dramatically affect a person's quality of life and place significant strain on families and caregivers," said Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright."This new coverage gives Albertans living with this condition access to a groundbreaking treatment that offers hope, improved quality of life and the opportunity to spend more time doing things they love."Clinical studies have shown the drug can improve exercise capacity, heart and lung function, and slow the progression of the disease.Dr. Mitesh Thakrar, a pulmonary hypertension specialist at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre and a board member of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada, welcomed the announcement."As both a pulmonary hypertension physician in Alberta and a board director at the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada, I am incredibly happy and thankful that Sotatercept is now available to Albertans," said Thakrar."We have seen the immense benefits of this medication. It is our hope that many patients will have significant and sustained improvements in their disease and quality of life and ability to participate more fully in everyday activities.".Health Canada has approved Sotatercept for use in Canada, and pricing negotiations were completed through the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance.The medication will be used alongside existing therapies currently prescribed to manage pulmonary arterial hypertension.Approximately seven to eight Canadians per 100,000 are affected by pulmonary arterial hypertension, including an estimated 270 Albertans. Women are about twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with the condition.Alberta's Specialized High Cost Drug Program covers eligible medications used to treat rare and complex conditions, including pulmonary arterial hypertension, cystic fibrosis and patients requiring organ transplants.The program is administered by Acute Care Alberta and is available to all Albertans in addition to insured health services.