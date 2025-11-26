Alberta cracks down on dangerous truckers with new driver record rule

Alberta’s UCP government is rolling out another round of trucking industry reforms, this time targeting what it calls “bad truckers” who damage bridges, drive recklessly, and rack up violations while avoiding accountability.A new requirement will force commercial carriers to provide detailed driver experience records whenever a Class 1 tractor-trailer driver moves to another job. Instead of a driver’s history staying with a company, it will follow the individual, allowing employers to immediately see whether they’re hiring a reliable professional or someone with a trail of infractions.The rule begins a phase-in period on Dec. 1. Full compliance is expected by June 1, 2026.Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said Albertans have made it clear they’re tired of dangerous operators slipping through the cracks. “This new measure will add transparency by having an individual trucker’s driving experience ensure a driver’s record follows them, so companies know exactly who the good and bad drivers are before they get behind the wheel,” he said..The province says the move builds on a crackdown already underway. Over the past year, Alberta has shut down five fraudulent driver-training schools, removed 13 unsafe carriers from service, revoked 12 instructor licences, and issued more than $100,000 in penalties for failures to meet safety standards.The new records system is also expected to help insurers better assess driver competence. The government says that could mean more affordable insurance options for commercial carriers, reducing barriers for experienced drivers looking to build a career in the sector.Ryan Chambers, president of Chambers Transportation Group, called the change a boost for professionalism in the industry. “The driver experience record regulations will improve transparency for driver history, elevating those that operate with accountability and professionalism,” he said. The reform, he added, will help good drivers get insured fairly while improving overall road safety.Starting June 1, 2026, the requirement will apply to Class 1 truckers operating vehicles weighing 11,794 kilograms or more. In 2024, the average insurance premium for an inter-urban commercial vehicle purchased through Alberta’s insurer of last resort, the Facility Association, sat just over $9,000.The province says it will keep consulting with the trucking sector on additional measures to target non-compliant drivers and carriers that put road users at risk.