Alberta cracks down on predatory towing with new rules and stiff penalties

Alberta drivers should soon be better protected from predatory towing practices as the provincial government rolls out new rules for tow truck operators, effective April 1. The changes set clear, provincewide standards for towing and storage services, requiring operators to fully disclose costs and obtain consent before moving a vehicle. Violators could face fines ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 or up to two years in jail.“Predatory towing practices are unacceptable. These new rules send a clear message that operators who take advantage of Albertans in their time of need will be held accountable,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction. “Alberta drivers deserve confidence that when their vehicle needs to be towed, they will be treated fairly, consistently and with full transparency.”The regulations aim to give drivers a better understanding of their rights, while establishing a consistent provincial response to dishonest towing. Consent is required in most cases, though exceptions apply when towing is directed by law enforcement, a property owner, or another government authority..Edmonton Police Service Supt. Angela Kemp said the rules support traffic safety and fair towing practices. “The EPS welcomes regulations that set clear provincewide rules to protect drivers and impose penalties on violators,” she said.Alberta Motor Association president and CEO Michelle Chimko praised the changes, noting they protect both consumers and reputable towing operators. “Predatory towing practices that take advantage of Albertans in stressful situations have no place in our province,” she said.The new measures build on protections introduced in August 2025 and follow extensive consultation with industry, law enforcement, and consumer advocates to address concerns about unethical practices, excessive fees, and lack of transparency.The updated Vehicle Towing and Storage Regulation requires operators to provide written estimates, ensure access to vehicles and belongings, use the most direct towing route, maintain records, and provide detailed invoices. These rules establish clear accountability while balancing exemptions for law enforcement and property-owner-directed towing.