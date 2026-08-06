Alberta cracks down on unsafe trucking companies with tougher enforcement and school inspections

Alberta has removed 20 unsafe commercial trucking companies from the road, shut down five fraudulent driver training schools and issued hundreds of enforcement penalties as the province intensifies its crackdown on unsafe operators and so-called "chameleon carriers."Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said Thursday the province has stepped up inspections, audits and investigations targeting trucking companies, commercial drivers and Class 1 training schools."Our government is continuing to take tough enforcement action to improve safety across the trucking industry," Dreeshen said in a statement.Since October, Alberta has issued 443 administrative penalties and removed 20 unsafe carriers from operation. Of those, 13 were identified as "chameleon carriers" — companies accused of avoiding enforcement by changing names, creating new businesses or relocating across provincial jurisdictions.The province also said six carriers were removed from the International Registration Plan over the past year after allegedly misrepresenting their operating jurisdiction.Dreeshen highlighted enforcement action taken in June against Conquer Transportation Inc. following a fatal collision in Manitoba.According to the province, investigators found the company had engaged in sustained non-compliance and used chameleon carrier practices to evade regulatory oversight.The carrier received $16,500 in administrative penalties and had its Safety Fitness Rating downgraded to "Unsatisfactory," effectively shutting down its operations immediately..Alberta said it is also working with federal and provincial governments to strengthen enforcement against carriers operating across provincial boundaries.The Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators is developing a national database aimed at closing information-sharing gaps that allow some companies to continue operating despite previous enforcement actions.Provincial officials said documentation reviews have already prevented 40 suspected chameleon carriers from obtaining Alberta safety fitness certificates.The government is also targeting the "Drivers Inc." model, in which companies classify truck drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.Dreeshen said a three-day commercial vehicle inspection in May found 20% of the 81 drivers checked were suspected of being improperly classified, including several temporary foreign workers.The province has also expanded oversight of commercial driver training.Since April 1, 2025, inspectors have examined 53 of Alberta's 56 licensed Class 1 training schools — approximately 95% of the total — while five fraudulent schools have been shut down.Looking ahead, Alberta is advocating for Red Seal certification for commercial truck drivers and says it is the first province working toward creating a formal skilled trade designation for the occupation.Dreeshen said the province will continue working with industry partners to ensure only qualified drivers, carriers and training schools are operating on Alberta roads.