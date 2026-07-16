Alberta creates seven regional primary care corporations to improve rural health access

The Alberta government is creating seven regional primary care corporations as part of its ongoing health-care restructuring, saying the new organizations will reduce administrative burdens on front-line providers while improving access to family doctors and primary care, particularly in rural communities.Health Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Justin Wright announced Thursday that the new Primary Care Corridor Health Corporations will operate under Primary Care Alberta and will be responsible for regional planning, reporting, funding coordination and oversight.The province said the new organizations are intended to allow physicians and other health professionals to spend more time treating patients instead of handling administrative responsibilities."Albertans deserve a primary care system that responds to the needs of their community," Wright said."This new model gives local teams clearer directions, stronger accountability and better coordination so more Albertans can connect with the care they need."The corporations will align with Alberta's seven existing regional health corridors and will focus on identifying and addressing local health-care needs.The government said the model responds to recommendations made through the Modernizing Alberta's Primary Health Care System (MAPS) initiative, during which Albertans and health-care providers called for a stronger regional approach to delivering primary care..Under the new system, if patients are unable to see their regular family physician, the regional corridor will help ensure medical information is securely shared with another appropriate health-care provider so patients receive coordinated care.The province said the corporations will also manage regional planning, funding agreements and reporting requirements, allowing existing primary care networks to concentrate on delivering team-based care through physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and other health professionals.Primary Care Alberta CEO Kim Simmonds said the restructuring presents an opportunity to strengthen access to care across the province."The most exciting part of Primary Care Alberta is the opportunity to shape the growth and evolution of primary care in this province," Simmonds said.She added that collaboration among the province, Primary Care Alberta, existing primary care networks and other health system partners will be critical to improving access for Albertans in both urban and rural communities.The regulation creating the seven corporations will take effect Sept. 1, with the organizations expected to begin operating in spring 2027.The new entities will be accountable to both Primary Care Alberta and the Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services.The seven corporations are:Calgary Primary Care Corridor Health CorporationCentral Primary Care Corridor Health CorporationEdmonton Primary Care Corridor Health CorporationNortheast Primary Care Corridor Health CorporationNorthwest Primary Care Corridor Health CorporationSoutheast Primary Care Corridor Health CorporationSouthwest Primary Care Corridor Health Corporation