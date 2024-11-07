Alberta cuts methane emissions by 52%, showcases success ahead of COP 29

Alberta has achieved a 52% reduction in methane emissions from its oil and gas sector since 2014, according to new data from the Alberta Energy Regulator. This significant reduction comes as the province continues to increase oil and gas production, proving, officials say, that it’s possible to reduce emissions while growing the economy.Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz will highlight Alberta’s approach at the upcoming COP 29 summit in Azerbaijan next week, showcasing how the province has reduced emissions without what Schulz describes as "punitive federal regulations or caps." Schulz emphasized Alberta’s focus on technology-driven solutions rather than strict regulations or carbon taxes. “We do not need Ottawa to tell us how to reduce emissions,” Schulz said. “The federal government should learn from Alberta’s success. By working closely with industry and focusing on technology, not costly taxes or unrealistic targets, we can achieve rapid emission reductions.”As the first province in Canada to set methane reduction targets, Alberta has developed a strategy that has attracted international recognition. The province’s equivalency agreement with the federal government gives Alberta the authority to regulate methane emissions in its oil and gas industry, which has helped it pursue “common-sense” policies with measurable impact. This approach has also saved Alberta’s industry approximately $600 million compared to federal regulations, according to provincial estimates.Since 2020, Alberta has spent $78 million from its Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program, funded by industry, to advance methane monitoring and management. Over 15,000 well sites and facilities have been reviewed, resulting in the prevention of nearly 17 million tonnes of methane emissions. Additionally, Alberta recently announced $15 million in funding for the NGIF Emissions Testing Centre, a facility that allows companies to test methane reduction technologies in live settings, accelerating their path to market.Michael Rose, chairman and CEO of Tourmaline Oil Corp., highlighted industry efforts, noting that Western Canadian producers are setting ambitious methane targets. “We are targeting a 55% reduction from 2020 levels by 2027,” said Rose. Tourmaline’s West Wolf Lake gas plant in Edson, houses a world-leading emissions testing centre where new technologies are developed to better monitor and mitigate methane emissions.With the COP 29 summit on the horizon, Schulz will use the event to promote Alberta’s achievements and advocate for its energy policies on a global stage. As Alberta continues working toward emission reductions, Schulz reaffirmed the province’s commitment to responsible, sustainable energy production. “Alberta’s government is committed to working with national and international partners to advance shared interests that can lead to new opportunities for people and businesses around the world,” the minister said.