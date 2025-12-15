Alberta declares 2026 the Year of the Francophone

The Alberta government has declared 2026 as the Year of the Francophonie, marking a provincewide recognition of the history and contributions of French-speaking Albertans.In a statement, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir said the designation is intended to highlight the role francophone communities have played in shaping Alberta, as well as their ongoing cultural, educational and economic contributions.“Alberta’s government is proud to declare 2026 as the Year of the Francophonie in recognition of the long-standing history and ongoing contributions of French-speaking Albertans across the province,” Fir said..She noted that French is one of Canada’s two official languages and has deep historical roots in Alberta, with francophone communities present in the province for generations.The declaration coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta (ACFA), a key francophone organization founded in 1926.Fir said the ACFA has played a central role for a century by providing leadership, advocacy and support to French-speaking communities across Alberta..According to the minister, the Year of the Francophonie will include events and initiatives aimed at bringing Albertans together to celebrate francophone history, heritage and resilience.“Throughout the Year of the Francophonie, Albertans are invited to take part in events and initiatives that bring people together and celebrate the stories, heritage and resilience of Alberta’s French-speaking communities,” Fir said.The province has not yet released details on specific programming planned for 2026.