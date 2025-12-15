News

Alberta declares 2026 the Year of the Francophone

Tanya Fir in a beret
Tanya Fir in a beretWs Illustration: Jeremy Borg
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
alberta year of the francophonie
year of the francophonie 2026
alberta francophone communities
tanya fir statement
alberta arts culture
french language alberta

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news