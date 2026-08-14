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Alberta delays school flag restrictions and weekly national anthem mandate

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at a press conference on March 5, 2026
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at a press conference on March 5, 2026Screenshot
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Demetrios Nicolaides
Ucp Government
Abpol
Alberta Teachers Association
Jason Schilling
Amanda Chapman
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