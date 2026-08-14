Alberta delays school flag restrictions and weekly national anthem mandate

CALGARY — Alberta students will not face new school flag restrictions or a weekly national anthem requirement when classes resume in September after the province delayed several controversial education changes until later this year.The Canadian Press reported the postponed measures were originally scheduled to take effect September 1. The delay also applies to a provision giving Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides the authority to name or rename public schools.The changes were included in legislation passed during the spring sitting that Premier Danielle Smith’s government said was intended to remove ideology from classrooms.Several other provisions will still take effect in September, including a provincewide student code of conduct prohibiting violence and a ban on school boards issuing statements or adopting positions on political or social issues.Teachers will also be required to present subject matter neutrally.The Alberta Teachers’ Association has called that requirement “offensive,” arguing it unfairly suggests teachers are not already delivering the provincial curriculum in a balanced manner.Nicolaides’ office said Friday the government remains committed to implementing the delayed measures but wants to ensure schools have enough time and guidance to comply..Ontario school says history of Canadian flag may be perceived as harmful to some families.“We are taking a thoughtful and measured approach to implementation to ensure these changes are introduced effectively and that education partners have the support they need to successfully transition to the new requirements,” the statement said.“We will continue to engage with stakeholders, communicate updated timelines, and provide the resources and guidance necessary to support implementation.”The legislation restricts schools to displaying the Canadian and Alberta flags on school property, although the province has said schools will be able to request permission to fly other flags.The government has not identified which additional flags could receive approval, prompting critics to question whether Pride flags will be prohibited.ATA President Jason Schilling said teachers remain concerned about which flags will be barred and whether the policy could leave some students feeling excluded.“Any approach must recognize the importance of belonging in schools and respect the diversity of Alberta’s school communities,” Schilling said.“This delay should allow the government to consult meaningfully with education partners and provide clear guidance for policy implementation.”NDP education critic Amanda Chapman accused the UCP government of advancing a “half-baked policy” while failing to address classroom overcrowding and insufficient student supports.“The UCP has proven to Albertans that they don’t care about the real problems educators and families are facing: overcrowded classrooms and a lack of support for students,” Chapman said.The province has not announced a new implementation date for the delayed measures.