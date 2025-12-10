Alberta designates Castle, Fortress and Nakiska as all-season resort areas

Alberta has officially designated Castle, Fortress and Nakiska as the province’s first all-season resort areas, clearing the way for year-round recreation and revitalization of some of the province’s most iconic ski destinations. The move removes decades of red tape that restricted these resorts to winter operations, limiting upgrades and maintenance.“These designations help revitalize Alberta’s legendary ski resorts while balancing economic growth, environmental stewardship and indigenous opportunity,” said Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport. The resorts have long been central to Alberta’s outdoor heritage, hosting world-class events like the 1988 Olympics and serving as backdrops for major films such as The Revenant and Jumanji: The Next Level.All-season resort status is expected to create 24,000 jobs, add $3.6 billion to Alberta’s GDP, and generate $4 billion in visitor spending over the next decade. .Developers will be encouraged to partner with local businesses, hire local workers, and use regional materials and services.Environmental protection remains a key requirement. Projects must comply with Alberta’s Public Lands Act, Water Act, and Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, and undergo rigorous environmental assessments addressing wildlife, water conservation, wildfire mitigation, and sustainable visitor practices. Minor boundary adjustments affecting less than 0.03% of Alberta’s parks system ensure ski terrain falls under appropriate regulation.Indigenous participation and leadership are central to the plan. .Chiefs Aaron Young of Chiniki First Nation and Clifford Poucette of Goodstoney First Nation emphasized collaboration, respect for Treaty rights, and ensuring indigenous peoples play a leading role in shaping the province’s visitor economy. Chelsey Quirk, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Alberta, said the initiative presents an opportunity for meaningful economic reconciliation, including job creation, language revitalization, and cultural pride.Industry leaders also welcomed the designations. Christopher Nicolson, CEO of Canada West Ski Areas Association, called all-season resorts “about serving community and building community,” while Darren Reeder of the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta said the new regulations will catalyze responsible, year-round nature-based development.