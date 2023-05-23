Dr Daniel Nagase NCI
Image courtesy of NCI

An Alberta doctor told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) that “COVID hysteria” by medical professionals led a patient in Alberta and another in BC to die needlessly.

COVID-19 vaccine vial

COVID-19 vaccine vial

Dr. Daniel Nagase gave his testimony to the NCI on COVID-19 at its final day of hearings on May 19. Speaking via video conference, Nagase said disciplinary measures he suffered for prescribing ivermectin weren’t the worst part of the pandemic.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Gatvol
Gatvol

This is what a totalitarian state looks like - thanks to the Canadians who think the liberals are God.

Report Add Reply
gporter
gporter

Almost everything he's talking about happened here in Alberta under Jason Kenny. As bad as Trudeau's liberals are, the conservatives were just as bad.

Report Add Reply
Tiberius
Tiberius

They needed the deaths in the news to keep the fear ramped up, so they CREATED those deaths by instituting "protocols" that were designed to kill people. Basically it went like this: test for COVID, if positive put patient on Remdesivir (different name in Canada), which is toxic and liquefies the lungs, then put patient on ventilator because they can't breathe, then sit back and watch patient die. Any other intervention was prohibited, only the protocol was allowed (a complete perversion of the principles of health care).

The unthinking, uncaring, compliant MDs and nurses simply did as they were told and murdered these people. Gotta keep that $300K per year salary.

So Nagase is 100% correct: the modern medical system is a killing factory. It was largely set up this way by the NDP, who purged all non-ideologues from AHS during their 4 years, and the clueless UCP left in place. If/When the NDP win the next election, look out, because it will be a full blown medical tyranny here. It will be very ugly.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Like I have been saying for the last year none stop on this news publication, everyone that was in government, that didn't resign is now a war criminal or a witness. The hospitals are a crime scene. They murdered hundreds of thousands of Canadians with the Murder Protocol. Remdisiver, morphine, ventilator and they got paid hard cash money to do it.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Thanks WS for shedding truth on this unbelievable evil that was perpetrated on us

The level of deceit, deception and evil was incomprehensible

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.