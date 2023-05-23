An Alberta doctor told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) that “COVID hysteria” by medical professionals led a patient in Alberta and another in BC to die needlessly.
Dr. Daniel Nagase gave his testimony to the NCI on COVID-19 at its final day of hearings on May 19. Speaking via video conference, Nagase said disciplinary measures he suffered for prescribing ivermectin weren’t the worst part of the pandemic.
“Patients who have died because of COVID hysteria from medical professionals — these people have suffered far worse,” the doctor said.
Nagase drew attention to two cases, the first being a 47-year-old father of five with COVID pneumonia flown to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton.
“While in the emergency department, this patient was awake, alert, had physical signs of having enough oxygen to sustain all the normal activities of life,” Nagase said.
The patient had an oxygen saturation of 93% during his airplane transfer, so Nagase cannot account for why the emergency room doctor put him on a ventilator.
“This was in November of 2021 after there was almost two entire years of evidence showing that ventilators caused harm in COVID pneumonia … [and] hastened the decline and the deterioration of patients.”
In a May 4 Substack post, “A deadly day in the ER” Nagase discussed a “compassionate call” mentioned in the emergency doctor’s notes. According to Nagase, the patient told his wife “They are putting me under” at the time.
Nagase wrote that giving extra oxygen to someone already breathing well causes similar problems to someone who suffers from COPD.
“The longer the exposure to excessive concentrations of oxygen, the worse the lung damage,” he wrote.
In testimony to the NCI, Nagase criticized the later treatment this patient received from an infectious disease specialist from “the ivory tower of medicine” at the University of Alberta. The doctor prescribed baricitinib, which Nagase said “is no longer used by pneumatologists because it has such deadly side effects of blood clots.”
The patient died five days after being put on the medication and one day after being taken off the ventilator.
“And the autopsy shows massive bilateral … blood clots in his lungs, the exact black box warning that is on the medication,” said Nagase.
Nagase told the NCI the series of actions “had no medical reason” and “hastened” the patient's death.
“To me, that appears to be a homicide … Neither Alberta Health Services nor the Alberta College is investigating either of these two doctors in the death of a healthy 47-year-old patient. Yet, I have been put through the wringer … and all three of my patients survived. Where's the justice in that?” asked Nagase.
“This public healthcare system that I've known for my entire life has turned into a death care system. But the criminality does not end there.”
Nagase pointed to another case in BC where a 69-year-old woman recovered from COVID pneumonia and was on a ventilator. Seven days after being off a ventilator, she was given the Pfizer COVID vaccine and died days later.
“Every family doctor, every medical student, even though you never give any vaccination, while a patient is still ill,” Nagase said.
“Four days after ordering this deadly injection, the doctor … makes a verbal order to the nurse to remove COVID-19 vaccination from the Medication Administration Record. Unless I had seen this medical record with my own eyes, I would not believe that any doctor would be so criminal as to try and forge and remove a medical record that showed evidence of deliberate harm to a patient who just recovered.”
Nagase also replied to a question by a commissioner on informed consent and medical ethics.
“The CMA [Canadian Medical Association] code of ethics is pages and pages of, I hate to say it, drivel … There's no such thing as medical ethics. There's just ethics based on morality, which is based on reason, which is based on humanity,” he said.
“A thug on the streets that said, ‘Take this cocaine, or else I'll shoot you,’ that's basically what medical doctors have been doing here in Canada in the public health system, getting paid for it with the mRNA injections. Let's call it for what it is, an actual crime — not an informed consent violation, an actual crime.”
In his final comments, Nagase said he had done “deep soul searching” to understand it all.
“A big concern for me is, how is it that colleagues that I've worked with for years have come to do such awful unconscionable acts … and this unreasonable blind obedience to hospital administrators and policy that every doctor knows will cause harm to their patients,” he said.
“The fear, the obedience, and the complete lack of reason causes a complete lack of morality. This is a deadly trio, resulting in the death of mothers, fathers, men and women. And this is unbelievable.”
Nagase’s testimony begins at the 4-hour, 29-minute mark.
This is what a totalitarian state looks like - thanks to the Canadians who think the liberals are God.
Almost everything he's talking about happened here in Alberta under Jason Kenny. As bad as Trudeau's liberals are, the conservatives were just as bad.
They needed the deaths in the news to keep the fear ramped up, so they CREATED those deaths by instituting "protocols" that were designed to kill people. Basically it went like this: test for COVID, if positive put patient on Remdesivir (different name in Canada), which is toxic and liquefies the lungs, then put patient on ventilator because they can't breathe, then sit back and watch patient die. Any other intervention was prohibited, only the protocol was allowed (a complete perversion of the principles of health care).
The unthinking, uncaring, compliant MDs and nurses simply did as they were told and murdered these people. Gotta keep that $300K per year salary.
So Nagase is 100% correct: the modern medical system is a killing factory. It was largely set up this way by the NDP, who purged all non-ideologues from AHS during their 4 years, and the clueless UCP left in place. If/When the NDP win the next election, look out, because it will be a full blown medical tyranny here. It will be very ugly.
Like I have been saying for the last year none stop on this news publication, everyone that was in government, that didn't resign is now a war criminal or a witness. The hospitals are a crime scene. They murdered hundreds of thousands of Canadians with the Murder Protocol. Remdisiver, morphine, ventilator and they got paid hard cash money to do it.
Thanks WS for shedding truth on this unbelievable evil that was perpetrated on us
The level of deceit, deception and evil was incomprehensible
