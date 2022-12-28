Healthcare

Alberta physician Dr. Anurag Goswami has received an 11-month suspension for engaging in unprofessional conduct for performing sexual acts with a patient. 

“In the Admission and Joint Submission Agreement, Dr. Goswami admitted the allegations were true and that his conduct amounted to unprofessional conduct,” said College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Chair Naz Mellick in a ruling. 

