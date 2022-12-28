Alberta physician Dr. Anurag Goswami has received an 11-month suspension for engaging in unprofessional conduct for performing sexual acts with a patient.
“In the Admission and Joint Submission Agreement, Dr. Goswami admitted the allegations were true and that his conduct amounted to unprofessional conduct,” said College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Chair Naz Mellick in a ruling.
“Dr. Goswami’s admission that the allegations were true was supported by the evidence presented in the Agreed Exhibit Book.”
The ruling said the patient’s medical chart demonstrated Goswami saw her from 2012 to 2018. It said he saw her for anxiety and other medical issues on repeated occasions and offered counselling.
He said he had a sexual encounter with the patient in 2017. Section 3(a) of the College of Physician and Surgeons of Alberta’s standard of practice on sexual boundary violations, which was in force at the time of the incident, said a physician must not initiate any sexual advance towards a patient or a person with whom he or she has an interdependent relationship with.
The ruling went on to say the evidence and admissions demonstrate they had an ongoing physician-patient relationship prior to and after the sexual relationship. It added he admitted there was an sexual relationship with her between 2016 and 2017.
There is no evidence to indicate Goswami reported his sexual encounter to the college after it occurred or prior to seeking renewal of his licence in 2018 as required. Goswami said he failed to note it.
His renewal form was submitted after the sexual encounter. He made this declaration despite knowing it was false and inaccurate.
The ruling acknowledged the parties were proceeding with a joint submission on sanctions. It said the sanctions levied against him were an 11-month licence suspension, with five months held in abeyance pending successful completion of a professional boundaries course; an order to do the course; an order to undergo a multidisciplinary assessment at his own expense; chaperone conditions for a minimum of at least three years; and the costs of the investigation and the hearing.
Mellick said the proven conduct was a serious sexual boundary violation with a vulnerable person. She said this conduct is “inexcusable and warrants a significant sanction that demonstrates to Dr. Goswami, other members of the profession, and the public that such conduct cannot occur and will not be accepted within the medical profession.”
The ruling said Goswami had an obligation to maintain an appropriate physician-patient relationship and to not cross boundaries with patients. It said he abused his power and authority.
Mellick concluded by saying the college agreed the proposed orders were appropriate after assessing them in the professional discipline context. She said the sanctions would "deter both Dr. Goswami and the profession at large from similar unprofessional conduct in the future."
"The sanctions also serve the public's interest and uphold the integrity of the profession," she said.
Goswami’s conduct happened after the Alberta government passed Bill-21 in 2019, which would protect patients from inappropriate sexual behaviour from healthcare workers.
Bill-21 levies mandatory penalties against healthcare workers for sexual abuse and misconduct. Those convicted of sexual abuse would have their licences revoked, and sexual misconduct findings are subject to mandatory minimum licence suspensions.
Healthcare workers are prevented from applying for reinstatement if convicted of sexual abuse. They have to wait five years to reapply if it has been cancelled for sexual misconduct.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
