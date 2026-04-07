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Alberta doctors' college says virtual physicians cannot prescribe 'controlled substances' in response to WS investigation

CPSA confirms that online dial-a-doctor services are not allowed to prescribe controlled substances through over-the-phone appointments, in contrast to findings in Western Standard investigation
The potential fraud in Canadian dial-a-doctor services
The potential fraud in Canadian dial-a-doctor servicesWestern Standard Canva
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Cpsa
Alberta College of Physicians
Canadian healthcare
Alberta healthcare
Dial-a-doctor
telehealth industry

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