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Alberta driver caught after racing 230 km/h in 80 zone near Fairmont Hot Springs

Alberta driver caught after allegedly racing 230 km/h in 80 zone near Fairmont Hot Springs
Alberta driver caught after allegedly racing 230 km/h in 80 zone near Fairmont Hot Springs RCMP
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Abpoli
Fairmont Hot Springs
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