Alberta driver caught after racing 230 km/h in 80 zone near Fairmont Hot Springs

An Alberta man is facing multiple driving penalties after BC Highway Patrol tracked him down at a campground following allegations he was driving 230 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near Fairmont Hot Springs.Police say officers conducting a proactive traffic enforcement patrol on Highway 93/95 on July 14 spotted an Audi travelling at nearly three times the posted speed limit. Because of the vehicle's speed, officers determined it was unsafe to attempt an immediate traffic stop.Instead, investigators worked to identify the driver, relying on information from members of the public who reported the Audi had entered a nearby campground.Officers later located the vehicle parked and unoccupied, but continued the investigation until they identified and found the driver.During the investigation, police developed grounds to suspect the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside breath sample. The 20-year-old Alberta man registered a "WARN" reading on an Approved Screening Device.He received a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, a ticket for excessive speeding, a ticket for driving without a valid driver's licence, and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.Police said the driver was also fined a total of $959 under British Columbia's Motor Vehicle Act, in addition to towing and impound costs. The matter has also been referred to Alberta's driver licensing authorities for administrative review.."Not every investigation ends with flashing lights and a traffic stop," said Sgt. Brett Reiben, commander of BC Highway Patrol's Cranbrook detachment."This is a great example of persistent police work and good information from the public that held a driver accountable for his dangerous driving behaviour."BC Highway Patrol thanked members of the public whose information helped officers locate the driver, saying community cooperation remains an important tool in removing dangerous drivers from the province's roads.