CALGARY — Alberta schools with a single outdoor flagpole will fly the Canadian flag outside and display the provincial flag indoors under revised rules set to take effect January 4, 2027.The province changed course after school boards raised concerns about installing additional flagpoles. The original policy would have required schools to fly both flags outdoors on separate poles. The province says allowing existing schools to use the poles they already have will keep money in classrooms..Alberta introduces new school flag rules restricting political and ideological displays.Every school must still display both flags.Schools with no outdoor flagpoles must display both flags prominently indoors.Those with two poles must fly both flags outside, one flag per pole.New schools are being built with two outdoor flagpoles.“The Canadian and Alberta flags are powerful symbols of who we are and what we stand for,” said Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.“They represent the values, freedoms and shared history that unite us as Canadians and Albertans.”