CALGARY — Albertans unable to renew their driver’s licences because of federal processing delays, missing historical records or exceptional hardship will soon have access to three new exemption streams.The provincial government will introduce the exemptions for driver’s licence renewals on November 19, followed by identification cards on December 7.The changes apply to eligible existing licence and ID card holders, including those whose credentials expired within the past six months, who cannot obtain required renewal documents because of circumstances beyond their control.“Albertans shouldn’t have to go without a driver’s licence or ID because of federal delays,” said Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.“These common-sense changes will help people facing genuine barriers get their driver’s licence or ID card while protecting the security and integrity of the system.”One exemption will cover applicants waiting for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or another responsible authority to issue or replace a required document. Applicants must provide evidence they have applied for the paperwork..'STRONG AND FREE': Alberta’s new licence plate arrives with optional $35 replacement fee.A second stream will assist long-established residents who face significant difficulty obtaining older citizenship, birth or related records. Applications will be assessed against established criteria, with supporting evidence required where it can reasonably be obtained.The third exemption will address exceptional hardship falling outside the other categories. Examples could include needing a licence to maintain employment, losing documents in a fire or flood, barriers associated with remote access, or vulnerable individuals unable to access historical records.All exemptions will require a signed declaration.Eligible applicants may renew their driver’s licence for up to five years, unless medical requirements, licence class or another restriction limits the renewal period.Applicants using an exemption can renew without a Canadian citizenship marker. The marker will only appear if acceptable documentation verifying citizenship is provided.Alberta introduced modernized driver’s licences and ID cards in July 2026, adding stronger security features and the ability to display a Canadian citizenship marker and Personal Health Number.