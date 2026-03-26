Alberta electoral boundaries commission final report adds Calgary and Edmonton seats, sparks warning over rural losses

Alberta’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released its final report recommending a new 89-seat map that hands additional representation to Calgary, Edmonton and the fast-growing corridor around Airdrie and Cochrane, while cutting seats elsewhere in the province and reigniting the fight over rural political clout. According to the final report, the majority of the panel says the changes are needed to deliver “effective representation” after years of explosive population growth concentrated in and around the province’s largest urban centres.The majority recommendation adds a net of two seats inside Calgary, one seat in Edmonton and one seat in the area surrounding Calgary, while consolidating seats in central Alberta and around Edmonton. In Calgary, the commission proposes creating Calgary-Nose Creek, Calgary-Confluence and Calgary-McKenzie, while eliminating Calgary-Peigan. Around Calgary, Airdrie-East and Airdrie-Cochrane would become Airdrie-East, Airdrie-West and Cochrane-Springbank. In Edmonton, the report adds the hybrid ridings of Edmonton-Beaumont and Edmonton-Enoch, while six urban core divisions are consolidated into five.The majority also recommends eliminating Lac St. Anne-Parkland and merging Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre with Lacombe-Ponoka, decisions that underscore the political reality facing rural Alberta as population growth continues to tilt heavily toward the big cities and their surrounding suburbs. .At the same time, the commission reversed course on Lesser Slave Lake after what it described as strong cross-partisan feedback, restoring that northern riding and granting special section 15(2) protection to both Lesser Slave Lake and Central Peace-Notley. Canmore-Banff also received that protected status.The report makes clear the majority was not happy with the Legislature’s decision to add only two seats overall, calling that a 2% increase despite roughly 20% population growth since the last boundaries commission. Chair Dallas Miller went further in an addendum, arguing that if the Legislature cannot accept the majority map, it should increase the number of seats from 89 to 91 and restore the two rural ridings that were removed.That warning is tied to a sharp split inside the commission itself. While the interim report had unanimous backing from all five commissioners, the final report fractured into majority and minority camps after the close of hearings in January. The majority accused the minority proposal of being procedurally unfair, substantively unreasonable and likely vulnerable to a Charter challenge, especially over what it called indefensible population variances in Calgary. The majority warned adoption of the minority map could trigger a successful court challenge and damage public faith in Alberta’s democracy..The minority report, however, argued the two new seats should go to Edmonton and Calgary and pushed for broader use of hybrid ridings around major cities, including Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge, while keeping large rural districts such as Lesser Slave Lake and Rocky Mountain House-Banff Park intact.Public engagement in the process was substantial. The commission received 198 written submissions before its interim report, then 1,147 more after it was released, a volume the report says was higher than any previous Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission and the second-highest received by any public commission in Alberta history. The commission also held hearings across the province before and after the interim report, including in-person sessions in Calgary and Edmonton and province-wide virtual hearings.The final map would divide Alberta into 89 electoral divisions, with 28 in Calgary, 21 in Edmonton, five near Calgary, seven near Edmonton, nine in the north, 12 in central Alberta and seven in the south. The majority says that balance reflects the constitutional principle of effective representation rather than a strict “one person, one vote” model, and argues Alberta’s fast-changing population and vast geography leave lawmakers with difficult tradeoffs between adding seats, expanding hybrid ridings or accepting further reductions in rural representation..Chief Government Whip Justin Wright issued the following statement on the Electoral Boundaries Commission Report:“We have received the Electoral Boundaries Commission Report and thank the Commission members for their thoughtful and comprehensive work. We also extend our appreciation to the many Albertans and stakeholders who took the time to share their perspectives throughout this process."“United Conservative Members of the Legislative Assembly will take the necessary time to carefully review the report’s findings and recommendations."“Once this review is complete, we will have more to say on this matter.”