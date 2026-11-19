CALGARY — Alberta emergency room patients waited 36 minutes longer for their first assessment than they did five years earlier, according to the Montreal Economic Institute. The median wait to see a doctor or nurse practitioner reached 90 minutes between April and December 2025.The institute obtained the figures from Alberta Health Services through an access-to-information request. The median emergency room visit lasted four hours from registration to departure. The Edmonton zone had the province’s longest median stay at six hours and 25 minutes, followed by the Calgary zone at four hours and 56 minutes and the Central zone at two hours and 59 minutes..Gerard Lucyshyn, the institute’s vice-president of research and a co-author of the report, said Alberta had added $15 billion to its health-care budget since 2020.“All this money has not translated into faster care, a clear sign that our health-care system is not functioning properly,” said Lucyshyn, as per CTV News.Alberta and BC tied for the fourth-longest emergency room stays among the eight provinces the institute compared. .Quebec recorded the longest median stay at five hours and 12 minutes, followed by Prince Edward Island at four hours and 27 minutes and Nova Scotia at four hours and eight minutes.Manitoba did not provide the requested figures, and Saskatchewan said its data were unavailable.The institute urged policymakers to consider allowing doctors to work in both public and private settings.It cited Denmark, where doctors in mixed practice provide an average of 5.2 additional hours of care per week while maintaining their public commitments.The authors said more clinic appointments could give patients with less urgent conditions an alternative to the emergency room.