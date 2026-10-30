Alberta ends daylight saving time changes as province adopts permanent Alberta Time

Albertans will never have to turn their clocks forward or back again as the province officially moves to permanent daylight time on Sunday.The change means Alberta will remain on the same time year-round, ending the twice-annual ritual of adjusting clocks in the spring and fall.The new system, known as Alberta Time (ABT), will eliminate the need to turn clocks back in November or move them ahead in March.Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said the move will make life easier for residents while providing more daylight during evening hours.“Albertans are tired of changing their clocks twice a year,” Nally said.“Permanent daylight time means more evening sunshine to enjoy with family and friends, while keeping us aligned with our western neighbours and making everyday life a little simpler.”Under the new system, Alberta will remain on the equivalent of Mountain Daylight Time throughout the year rather than switching between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time.The province said permanent daylight time will also prevent extremely early summer sunrises that could occur under a permanent standard time system.In some Alberta communities, the sun could rise as early as 4 a.m. during the summer months if standard time were adopted year-round.The government said it has been working with technology providers for months to prepare for the transition.Most smartphones, computers, tablets and other internet-connected devices are expected to adjust automatically, provided their software is up to date and automatic time-zone settings are enabled..However, the province warned that some devices and systems may not make the transition smoothly.Older computers, clocks and unsupported electronic devices could require manual adjustments.Albertans are being encouraged to install the latest software updates and ensure their devices are set to update their time zones automatically before Sunday.The government said it will continue working with technology providers to address any technical issues associated with the change.Alberta joins several other western and northern jurisdictions that have moved away from seasonal clock changes.According to the province, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories have already ended the practice.The move means Albertans will no longer lose an hour of sleep each spring or gain one back in the fall.Starting Sunday, November 1, Alberta Time will remain in effect throughout the year.