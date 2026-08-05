Alberta Energy Regulator approves Vista Coal Mine expansion without public hearing

CALGARY — The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has approved a major expansion of the Vista Coal Mine near Hinton without holding a public hearing, clearing the way for Coalspur Mines to extend its operation by more than a decade.The ruling will now turn the mine into the largest thermal coal mine in North America, as the expansion pushes Vista’s existing open pits westward, adding more than 630 hectares of operations in the Rocky Mountain foothills near Jasper National Park.Once the expansion is complete, Coalspur plans to operate both the existing and new portions as a single mining complex capable of producing up to 15 million clean tonnes of thermal coal annually and extending the mine’s operating life by approximately 12 years.The expansion also includes surface open-pit and high-wall mining as well as the construction of a freshwater pipeline.The AER issued the approvals on July 20 despite statements of concern filed by environmental organizations, including the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) Northern Alberta Chapter and the Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA), which have voiced concerns about local watersheds and endangered fish species that are at risk, particularly the Athabasca rainbow trout and the bull trout in the Athabasca River Valley..POLL: Most NDP voters, minority of UCP back Alberta coal ban .In a response to the Western Standard, the AER said it had conducted a “comprehensive technical review” of Coalspur’s integrated application as well as the environmental impact assessment.“This review focused on a thorough examination of the application details to ensure that the rules, regulations, and requirements that govern exploration were met, and all statements of concern filed on the application were considered before the decision to grant the application was made,” the AER said, adding the project's environmental, social, economic and cultural impacts were also considered, as were Coalspur's plans to mitigate adverse effects.When asked why the project had been given the green light without a public hearing, the regulator said there were "no outstanding concerns related to the application that would require a hearing to resolve."The AER said Coalspur was also required to conduct a Habitat Suitability Assessment examining changes resulting from altered water quantities.According to the CBC, Coalspur has committed to replacing flows in McPherson Creek to mimic pre-mining hydrology, while approval conditions impose minimum release rates intended to protect fish habitat.Coalspur has also acknowledged in its application that mining could completely curtail natural baseflow in the headwaters of McPherson Creek and estimated water from mine tailings could seep into the creek approximately 11 to 160 years after the mine closes.The mine would also be permitted to divert up to 5.406 million cubic metres of water annually.The AER stated Coalspur's McLeod River water licence will restrict diversions during moderately low-flow conditions and prohibit them during very low flows..NDP-connected advocacy firm linked to anti-coal campaign.The regulator also told the Western Standard that, in terms of preventing excessive levels of selenium and other contaminants from entering downstream waterways, Coalspur must meet site-specific wastewater requirements under its Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA) approval."Conditions also include conducting monitoring, including surface water quality and the aquatic biota, to confirm mitigation measures are working effectively," the AER said, adding that sampling, inspections or environmental notifications could trigger additional action if a contaminant is identified as a concern.“If a parameter is flagged as a concern through sampling, inspections, or an EPA notification, the AER can order the licensee to increase monitoring, control or halt water discharges, and implement a mitigation plan,” the regulator stated.“Throughout a mine’s entire life cycle, operators must demonstrate that any treated water they release meets the stringent limits set by both provincial and federal standards.”Energy Minister Brian Jean told the CBC he respects the AER’s decision and described the expansion as an “advanced project” under Alberta’s coal development rules."Extending the life of an existing operation that employs Albertans and contributes to our energy security is a practical outcome, provided it is meeting all environmental and regulatory requirements," Jean said.The Western Standard reached out to Coalspur for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.