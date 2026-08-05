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Alberta Energy Regulator approves Vista Coal Mine expansion without public hearing

The Vista mine near Hinton
The Vista mine near HintonBighorn Mining
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Coal
Brian Jean
Alberta Wilderness Association
Coal Mining
Coalspur Mines Ltds Vista Mine
coal mine
Canadian Parks And Wilderness Society Northern Alberta Chapter
Brian Jean eastern slope
Alberta coal mining
vista coal mine
athabasca river valley
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