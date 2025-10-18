Alberta enforces winter rules to keep homes heated and powered

Alberta’s Winter Rules for utilities are now in effect, protecting residents from losing electricity or natural gas during the cold months.From October 15 until April 15, electricity services cannot be fully disconnected by retailers, and starting November 15, natural gas services are also protected from disconnection. The rules ensure Albertans can keep their homes warm and lights on, even during sub-zero temperatures.“No one should be forced to choose between keeping their homes warm or putting food on the table,” said Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Affordability and Utilities. “During our harsh winters, utilities are not an option — they’re vital to the survival of Albertans and we’re taking action to make sure their heat and power stay on.”.Disconnections are prohibited if forecasts predict sub-zero temperatures within 24 hours of a planned service cut. Starting November 1, customers who have lost utility service will be contacted by the Utilities Consumer Advocate (UCA) to help them reconnect before winter fully sets in. The UCA works with the Alberta Utilities Commission, utility companies, and other government programs like Alberta Works and AISH to assist residents.“Many of the families and youth we support face tough choices during the winter months,” said Jeff Dyer, CEO of the Trellis Society. “These rules help ensure safety while giving organizations like Trellis time to provide support, helping Albertans stay housed, connected and hopeful for the future.”