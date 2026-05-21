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Alberta executives skeptical private sector alone can fund proposed pipeline to BC coast

Gitane De Silva (left), founder and president of GDStrategic, Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, and Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, spoke in Calgary on May 20, 2026.
Gitane De Silva (left), founder and president of GDStrategic, Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, and Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, spoke in Calgary on May 20, 2026. WS Canva
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Danielle Smith
Oil
Trans Mountain
Enbridge
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Abpol
Business Council Of Alberta
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Adam Legge
Deborah Yedlin
Calgary Petroleum Club
Oil Pipeline
Memorandum Of Understanding
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
Energy Connections Canada
Gitane De Silva
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Western Standard
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