Alberta expands cancer screening and fertility support in major overhaul of women’s health services

Alberta is broadening access to cancer screening and introducing new fertility supports for patients, in a combined policy shift aimed at improving early detection and preserving reproductive options for those facing a cancer diagnosis.The province announced it will expand free breast cancer screening to all women aged 40 and older, while also providing $2.25 million to Cancer Care Alberta in partnership with Fertility Alberta to launch a new oncofertility program designed to help cancer patients make urgent fertility decisions before treatment begins.Officials say one in two Albertans will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, making early detection and treatment planning critical to survival and long-term quality of life.“The word cancer changes a life in an instant. In that moment, families are forced to make difficult decisions no one can prepare for. By expanding screening and supporting fertility preservation, we’re making sure Albertans have real options, real support, and the chance to plan for a future beyond their diagnosis,” said Premier Danielle Smith.Health officials say the new fertility program will support an estimated 250 to 400 patients annually. It builds on a provincewide pathway introduced in 2025 that standardized screening and referral processes for patients seeking fertility preservation before cancer treatment.The new initiative adds financial support and faster access to urgent consultations, with officials saying the goal is to reduce delays that can force patients into making life-altering reproductive decisions under tight timelines..“As a cancer survivor, I know that facing cancer can feel overwhelming. Expanding breast cancer screening and strengthening fertility preservation supports is about giving Albertans more hope, more options and better support during one of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services.The program is expected to be fully implemented in 2026-27, with eligibility details to be finalized.Cancer Care Alberta says the initiative strengthens integration between oncology and fertility services.“Cancer Care Alberta is proud to partner with the provincial government and Fertility Alberta to build upon the established oncofertility expertise within our health system. By strengthening this integrated approach, we are ensuring that Albertans can take steps to protect their future fertility,” said Brenda Hubley, interim managing director of Cancer Care Alberta.Patient advocates and fertility experts also welcomed the move, calling it a meaningful step in reducing financial and emotional barriers.“Cancer patients often face urgent, costly fertility decisions. This announcement reduces barriers and is a meaningful first step toward improving access to fertility support for Albertans,” said Michelle Chidley, chair of Fertility Alberta.A patient who underwent similar treatment said the financial pressure can be overwhelming at diagnosis.“I was processing life-changing news, while being asked to make urgent decisions about my future,” said Katie Smith-Parent. “This announcement removes significant financial pressure, allowing patients to focus on treatment without giving up the possibility of starting or growing their family one day.”.Breast cancer screening changes will also take effect in stages. Beginning April 1, 2027, women aged 40 and older will be able to self-refer for mammograms without a physician referral. In the interim, women aged 40 to 44 will require a one-time referral, while those 45 and older can already self-refer.Health officials say the expansion will make more than 193,000 additional women eligible for screening, with the goal of catching cancer earlier when treatment is most effective.“Breast cancer is now more than 90% survivable when caught early, so rapid detection is the most powerful defence we have against this disease,” said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.Alberta currently has the highest breast cancer screening rates in Canada, with 84% of women aged 50 to 74 and 52% of women aged 40 to 49 screened within the past three years.