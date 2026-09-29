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Alberta expands collegiate schools with $32.1 million in funding

Alberta Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.
Alberta Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. WS/David Wiechnik
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Demetrios Nicolaides
Education
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Childcare
Alberta Schools
Budget 2026
Alberta Budget 2026
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