Alberta expands collegiate schools with $32.1 million in funding

CALGARY — Alberta students have more options to pursue trades and career training while finishing high school, with four new collegiate schools and expanded programming at 14 existing schools opening this school year.The additions bring the province’s collegiate network to 32 schools operating across 55 locations. Budget 2026 provided $32.1 million in operating and capital funding for the schools.Collegiates pair school boards with post-secondary institutions and industry partners, allowing students to gain workplace experience and earn post-secondary credits while completing high school.“Alberta students deserve access to learning experiences that connect education with real-world opportunities,” said Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.“Collegiates are helping students explore rewarding career pathways and develop valuable skills, all while earning school credits.”The four new schools are CTR Strathmore & District Practical Ranching School, Calgary Skilled Trades & Technologies Collegiate, Grande Prairie Regional Career Collegiate and St. Joseph the Worker Collegiate, serving St. Albert and Morinville..Alberta adds financial literacy and career planning to new school curriculum.Programming across the provincial network includes skilled trades, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, health, agriculture, energy, aviation and advanced manufacturing.In southeastern Alberta, Prairie Rose Public Schools highlighted its aviation and agriculture programs as opportunities for students to pursue careers closer to home.“The South Alberta Flight Academy and the Yuill School of Agriculture are creating meaningful opportunities for students to connect their education to future careers right here in Southeast Alberta,” said board chair Patty Rooks.“By partnering with industry, post-secondary and government, we are helping students explore their passions, build practical skills and prepare for the opportunities ahead.”Expanded programming also includes Calgary’s Fusion Collegiate, Edmonton’s St. Eligius Collegiate, the Canadian Rockies Collegiate Institute in Banff and the Southern Alberta Collegiate Institute in Lethbridge.Other expansions include Heartland Collegiate in Fort Saskatchewan, Monsignor McCoy First Responders in Medicine Hat, PSD Collegiate in Stony Plain and Fort Chipewyan, and Prairie Land Collegiate in Hanna, Cessford, Altario and Youngstown.St. Albert Collegiate Pathways, STAR Catholic Collegiate, Sturgeon Collegiate and High Prairie’s HPSD Pathways School/Future Pathways also expanded programming..Alberta approves $84 million for four charter school projects.In the Peace River region, the North Peace Commercial Driving Academy is among the programs expanding access.“The Peace River School Division's expanded collegiate program gives students an early introduction to skilled trades careers, combining hands-on training with a direct pathway into well-paying jobs right after graduation,” said board chair David Rushton.“At its heart, this programming helps students make informed decisions by aligning their coursework with real career goals and building the skills they need for a successful transition into adulthood.”The province says collegiate programming helps students explore careers earlier and prepare for post-secondary education, apprenticeships or employment.The schools operate alongside other career education options for students in grades 7 through 12, including dual credit courses, off-campus education, Career and Technology Foundations and Career and Technology Studies.