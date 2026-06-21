Alberta expands pharmacist services and allows longer prescription refills under new agreement

Albertans with stable chronic health conditions will soon be able to receive up to 100 days of medication at a time as part of a new agreement between the Alberta government and the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association aimed at expanding access to care and reducing trips to the pharmacy.The three-year agreement introduces longer prescription refill periods, expands pharmacist-led health services in rural and remote communities and increases compensation for pharmacies while adding new measures intended to control costs.Health Minister Justin Wright said the agreement is designed to improve access to front-line health care.“This agreement is about practical results: fewer trips, better access and more care closer to home,” said Wright. “Pharmacists are trusted front-line health professionals, and by working with the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association, we are making it easier for Albertans to get the care they need, when and where they need it.”Under the new framework, Albertans managing stable chronic conditions will be eligible to receive up to a 100-day supply of medication, reducing repeat visits and dispensing costs.The agreement also creates a new compensation model for pharmacists working in specialized settings such as continuing care facilities, allowing them to provide additional clinical services beyond traditional prescription dispensing.Beginning this fall, selected pharmacies in rural and remote communities will participate in pilot projects offering expanded services including health screenings, point-of-care testing and assessments for acute conditions.The government said the initiative is intended to improve access to treatment in communities where patients often face lengthy travel times to access health care. .Authorized prescribers will also be permitted to maintain limited supplies of addiction treatment medications for emergency situations.The agreement includes compensation increases for pharmacies in each of the first two years. Pharmacy compensation rates will rise by 3% annually before being reviewed in the third year based on program outcomes.For the first time in more than a decade, prescription dispensing fees will also increase. Fees for prescriptions under 84 days will rise from $12.15 to $12.35, while prescriptions of 84 days or longer will increase from $12.15 to $13.50.The province says the deal balances expanded access to care with safeguards for taxpayers.New measures include a monthly billing cap of $13,000 per pharmacist for clinical pharmacy services, effective June 26, redesigned care plans requiring additional data collection and a revised daily dispensing list intended to limit rising costs and encourage appropriate medication use.Alberta pharmacists are playing an increasingly significant role in the health-care system. Approximately 1.8 million Albertans accessed clinical pharmacy services during the 2025-26 fiscal year, an increase of 88% compared with 2018-19.Initial prescribing authority and prescription renewals accounted for 44% of clinical pharmacy service costs during the most recent fiscal year.Alberta currently has 4,622 community pharmacists and 1,769 community pharmacies, the third-highest total in Canada behind Ontario and Quebec. The number of pharmacists and pharmacies in the province continues to grow by between 2% and 3% annually.According to government figures, approximately 99% of Albertans live within 50 kilometres of a pharmacy.