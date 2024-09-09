Alberta expands school choice with new charter high school in Calgary

Alberta’s commitment to expanding school choice continues with the official opening of the new Foundations for the Future Charter Academy High School in north Calgary. The school aims to provide families and students with innovative education pathways that cater to diverse learning needs and aspirations.Alberta offers more educational options than any other province in Canada, including public, separate, francophone, independent, home education, and public charter schools. With a focus on enhancing school choice, the Alberta government has prioritized increasing the number of public charter schools across the province, helping students reach their full potential.“We are proud to expand choice in our education system for families and students by supporting the new Foundations for the Future Charter Academy High School,” said Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Education. “By expanding choice in education, we are connecting students to exceptional education pathways that fit their needs and will help them reach their full potential.”The new high school in Calgary, constructed with over $43 million in government funding, adds to the 22 charter authorities operating in 39 facilities across Alberta. Public charter schools like Foundations for the Future offer specialized programming and unique teaching methods that are not available at other schools in the area. Foundations for the Future focuses on direct instruction, fostering academic excellence, character development, and leadership.Pete Guthrie, Minister of Infrastructure, emphasized the importance of delivering modern school facilities: “It is our priority to ensure Alberta's students have access to the state-of-the-art facilities they need to learn and succeed. School projects like this one support jobs and help meet growing demand for modern educational spaces.”Jenny Hill, board chair of Foundations for the Future Charter Academy, expressed gratitude for the government's support: “We are extremely thankful for its investment in providing our students and staff with a safe and modern learning environment that will meet their educational needs for decades to come.”Alberta’s support for school choice dates back to the 1970s when Edmonton Public Schools first allowed parents to choose schools based on their children’s unique learning needs rather than their catchment area. Today, the rights of parents to choose their children’s education are protected under the Choice in Education Act, which recognizes various educational options, including public, private, and charter schools, as integral to Alberta’s education system.Quick Facts:Budget 2024 allocates $123 million for collegiate and public charter school infrastructure.The new Foundations for the Future Charter Academy High School is the first-ever new build capital project for a public charter school in Alberta..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.