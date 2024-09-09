News

Alberta expands school choice with new charter high school in Calgary

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the government’s support for school authorities experiencing high enrolment growth.
Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the government’s support for school authorities experiencing high enrolment growth.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Abpoli
Demetrios Nicolaides
Charter Schools
Ableg
Yyccc
Pete Guthrie
Future Charter Academy High School
Jenny Hill

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news