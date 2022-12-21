Calgary skyline

Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

Alberta saw one of its highest net gains from interprovincial migration in the third quarter of 2022, according to data from Statistics Canada. 

Alberta had 19,285 people migrate from other provinces to it in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Wednesday data. The data said this was the highest net gain from interprovincial migration in a third quarter since 1980. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If the ndp happened to win this spring I plan on moving to a red state, if turdeau happened to be around and win the next election or even a liberano win with someone else I think I'd stay in Alberta and fight for common sense. I believe I've said will be moot but strange things happen so it's good to have options ready (:

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

The beaks are in control of your future. They steer you all.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

It's almost like Canadian's don't want to live in Trudeau's dystopian hellscape.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.