Alberta saw one of its highest net gains from interprovincial migration in the third quarter of 2022, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Alberta had 19,285 people migrate from other provinces to it in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Wednesday data. The data said this was the highest net gain from interprovincial migration in a third quarter since 1980.
Alberta recorded an uptick in interprovincial migration for the past year. This uptick is far more sizeable than the drops in population from previous years.
Wow. Net interprovincial migration into Alberta popped in Q3 this year! Up nearly 20k -- nearly an all-time record.New data this morning is the first since the "Alberta is Calling" campaign started. #ablegpic.twitter.com/7HxZapU143
The Alberta government aims to entice workers to move to the province by highlighting the many lifestyle, career, and affordability advantages it has to offer. Some of these advantages are higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.
The campaign first launched in August in the Toronto area and Lower Mainland British Columbia with billboards, social media posts, and radio ads.
The data said Ontario continued to experience net losses to interprovincial migration, which began in the first quarter of 2020. It said Ontario lost 11,581 people in the third quarter of 2022, the largest for the province since 1980.
British Columbia lost 4,799 people to interprovincial migration, the first time in any quarter in almost one decade.
The data went on to say Canada’s population was estimated to be 39.3 million in October, an increase of .9% from July. This was the highest quarterly population growth rate since 1957.
This increase of more than 362,000 people is a similar level of growth Canada used to see in an entire year about one decade ago. For example, Canada's population grew by 350,253 people in 2011.
The data said Canada welcomed 122,145 immigrants, about the same number as the same time in 2021 and the second highest number in any third quarter since 1946. Immigration levels remained elevated, reflecting higher targets from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada.
The Canadian government said November 1 it will increase the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of bringing in 500,000 people in 2025.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
If the ndp happened to win this spring I plan on moving to a red state, if turdeau happened to be around and win the next election or even a liberano win with someone else I think I'd stay in Alberta and fight for common sense. I believe I've said will be moot but strange things happen so it's good to have options ready (:
The beaks are in control of your future. They steer you all.
It's almost like Canadian's don't want to live in Trudeau's dystopian hellscape.
