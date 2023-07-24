Dale McNally

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a mandate letter on Monday to Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally calling on him to acquire expressions of interest from private sector investors to establish a network of hydrogen vehicle and electric vehicle (EV) recharge stations throughout the province. 

guest1226
guest1226

I'd love to invest into hydrogen in Alberta, but if i'm to share the electric vehicle development, then I'm out. Too bad. I'm sure many feel the same way. No way EV can totally succeed. The studebaker again? Helena Guenther.

