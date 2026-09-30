Alberta extends $100 energy rebate deadline to October 31

CALGARY — Albertans who have yet to claim the province’s $100 energy rebate have until October 31 to apply after the government extended the deadline by one month.The extension gives eligible residents another 31 days to seek the one-time payment, which the province says returns increased revenues from high oil prices to households facing everyday expenses.More than 1.45 million Albertans have applied for or received the rebate, with over 97% already paid, according to provincial figures.“More than 1.45 million Albertans have already applied for and received the rebate. By extending the deadline, we are giving more families the time they need to apply and receive real relief,” said Finance Minister Jason Nixon.The program opened July 1 and provides $100 to each eligible adult. A household with two qualifying adults can receive $200, with additional payments available to other eligible adults living in the same home..Taxpayers group tells Nixon Alberta fuel tax cut should happen now\n\n.Applicants must have been at least 18 years old on July 1, 2026, be Alberta residents, have filed their 2025 tax return and have a total annual household income of $225,000 or less.The government has also added a third verification option to the online application portal. Applicants can now use their 2025 Notice of Assessment, alongside the existing online banking and document verification options.Provincial figures include 315,422 people receiving the Alberta Seniors Benefit or enrolled in Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped, the Alberta Disability Assistance Program or Income Support who were automatically enrolled for payment.The rebate is not taxable and does not need to be reported to the Canada Revenue Agency. It also does not affect eligibility or payment amounts under those provincial assistance programs or federal seniors’ programs.The deadline extension comes as Alberta prepares to suspend its full 13-cent-per-litre provincial fuel tax beginning October 1. The suspension will remain in place for the rest of the year.The province says the rebate and fuel tax relief are intended to ease household costs as global uncertainty pushes up energy prices.