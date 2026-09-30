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Alberta extends $100 energy rebate deadline to October 31

Alberta finance minister Jason Nixon and Premier Danielle Smith on September 22, 2026.
Alberta finance minister Jason Nixon and Premier Danielle Smith on September 22, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Danielle Smith
Jason Nixon
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Alberta Energy Rebate
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