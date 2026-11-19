CALGARY — Companies building carbon capture projects in Alberta will be able to collect part of their provincial grants during construction. Until now, companies had to wait until their projects were operating to receive funding.The province is extending funding for the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program through 2035 and aligning it more closely with the federal tax credit for carbon capture, utilization and storage. The provincial program covers 12% of eligible capital costs for projects in sectors including oil and gas, power generation, petrochemicals and cement.The changes are part of a broader Canada-Alberta energy agreement aimed at advancing the Pathways carbon capture project. The province says Pathways could help Alberta expand oil exports to Asian markets and reach its goal of doubling oil production by 2035..Deep Sky Alpha facility signals Alberta’s push into global carbon capture market.“Alberta is already a global leader in carbon capture and storage, and we want to build on that advantage,” said Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean.Seven of the 25 carbon storage hub projects Alberta selected for exploration in 2022 have signed sequestration agreements with the province. Those agreements allow developers to move to the next stage, though they still need approvals from the Alberta Energy Regulator.The province says the Quest project and the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line have together captured and stored more than 18 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. It projects that carbon capture development could bring up to $23 billion in new spending to Alberta and create up to 17,000 jobs over the next decade.