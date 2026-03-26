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Alberta eyes major role in Canada’s defence build-up amid global instability

Dale Unrau, Executive Director of Industry and Defence Strategy for the Government of Alberta.
Dale Unrau, Executive Director of Industry and Defence Strategy for the Government of Alberta.WS/David Wiechnik
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Yyc
Abpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Military
Nato
University Of Calgary
University Of Alberta
Alberta Government
Abpol
Nait
Military Equipment
Sait
military bases
AI data centres
Canadian Defence Industry
DEFSEC West
DEFSEC
Dale Unrau
Industry and Defence Strategy
CFB Suffield
CFB Wainwright

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