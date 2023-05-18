Duncan Kinney

Duncan Kinney 

 Courtesy CBC

Progress Report editor and host Duncan Kinney has vowed to initiate a defamation claim against Premier Danielle Smith for comments she made about him at a debate. 

“Your statements about a matter before the court are prejudicial to his Charter right to a fair trial, on which he has elected to be tried by a jury, and antithetical to your duties as premier,” said Engel Law lawyer Thomas Engel in a Thursday letter to Smith. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

