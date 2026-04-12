Alberta Farm Fresh Association rebrands as Agritourism Alberta to reflect growing sector

The Alberta Farm Fresh Producers Association (AFFPA) has officially rebranded as Agritourism Alberta, signaling the growth of the province’s agritourism industry, including direct farm sales and on-farm experiences.The new name aligns with the organization’s mission to support farm families and agritourism operators while raising awareness of Alberta’s expanding farm-based tourism sector. Agritourism Alberta aims to connect visitors with local farms, provide authentic experiences, and strengthen the economic impact of the province’s agricultural community.“This rebrand reflects how far our sector has come and highlights the opportunities for farmers to diversify their operations while welcoming the public to experience Alberta agriculture firsthand,” said a spokesperson for Agritourism Alberta.The organization also encourages media and interested parties to learn more about the province’s agritourism offerings or to arrange interviews with representatives through its communications coordinator, Kathryn Dragowska.For more information, visit www.AgritourismAlberta.org or contact info@albertafarmfresh.com.