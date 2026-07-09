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Alberta fast-tracks 41 school projects to add more than 39,000 student spaces

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Abpoli
Demetrios Nicolaides
Ableg
Martin Long
Calgary Board of Education chair Laura Hack
Calgary Catholic School District board chair Lory Iovinelli
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Western Standard
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