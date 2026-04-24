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Alberta fast-tracks teacher certification to tackle classroom shortages amid surging enrolment

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ClassroomImage courtesy of CBC
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Abpoli
Demetrios Nicolaides
Ableg
Myles Mcdougall
Teachers
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools
Chinook’s Edge School Division

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