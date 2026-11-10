Alberta fighting federal gun grab in Supreme Court Tuesday

Alberta is taking its fight against Ottawa'sgun grab to the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday, joining Saskatchewan and Ontario in challenging the federal government's restrictions on gun ownership.Justice Minister Mickey Amery said Alberta intends to defend hunters, farmers, sport shooters and collectors who legally own firearms, arguing they are being unfairly targeted by federal policies.“Alberta’s government has been clear that we oppose any policy that undermines law-abiding firearms owners,” said Amery.“Hunters, farmers, sport shooters and collectors who follow the law are not the cause of violent gun crime, and targeting them does not make our communities safer.”The Supreme Court intervention gives Alberta an opportunity to present its arguments directly to Canada's highest court as it considers the challenge to Ottawa's firearms restrictions.Amery said Saskatchewan and Ontario are also participating in the court proceedings.“Our position has always been straightforward: firearms policy should focus resources on violent criminals and illegal firearms trafficking, not responsible Canadians who follow the law,” he said.The latest legal move follows Alberta's decision last year to invoke the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to refuse participation in the federal government's firearms confiscation program.The province has also directed attention toward how police resources are used, arguing officers should concentrate on violent offenders and illegal weapons rather than people who legally possess firearms.“We have also made it clear to law enforcement that their time and resources should be focused on violent criminals and genuine threats to public safety, not law-abiding Albertans,” said Amery..Alberta has introduced additional measures aimed at limiting the reach of firearms restrictions within the province.Those include preventing municipalities from establishing their own firearms policies, which the government says could create inconsistent rules across Alberta.The province also requires anyone involved in seizing, storing or destroying firearms in Alberta to be licensed by the provincial chief firearms officer.The federal government introduced its prohibition on numerous models of firearms in May 2020, arguing the restrictions were necessary to improve public safety and reduce gun violence.Alberta has consistently opposed the measures, maintaining they place an unfair burden on lawful gun owners while failing to adequately address illegal firearms trafficking and violent crime.The Supreme Court proceedings represent another stage in the ongoing dispute between provincial governments and Ottawa over federal firearms policy.Amery said Alberta will continue using both legal challenges and provincial legislation to oppose federal measures it considers harmful to responsible firearms owners.“Whether it is through making Alberta’s case before the Supreme Court of Canada or concrete provincial actions, we will continue to defend law-abiding firearms owners,” he said.“Albertans who safely and responsibly own firearms for hunting, sport shooting, farming or collecting should know their provincial government has their back.”Amery said the province will continue pressing for firearms policies that concentrate public safety resources on criminals rather than lawful gun owners.