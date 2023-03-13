Handguns
By Dave Naylor

According to the Blacklock’s Reporter, Alberta Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant questioned the “cost to the taxpayer and impact on property rights” in a Public Safety committee meeting about Bill C-21, a federal bill banning new handgun sales in Canada.

Handgun with ammunition

“Bill C-21 continues to undermine confidence in our firearms control system while contributing nothing to reducing the violent misuse of firearms,” said Bryant. 

Handgun and Ammo

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Testimony during one of the recent inquiries quite openly stated that you can still buy a handgun in Toronto in less than 2 hours. It's not the law abiding citizens we should be concerned about, it should be the Liberal/NDP coalition government that is the greatest threat to our security.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Let’s be clear; disarming law-abiding gun owners has nothing to do with public safety. These people, with only very rare exceptions, are not a danger to themselves or the public. However, they do represent a danger to the authoritarian Liberal government in Ottawa. So, we MUST NOT give up our guns to Trudeau’s brown shirts.

This is another reason that Alberta needs its own police force. Sure, the RCMP are rented to the province (Alberta pays them) but Ottawa calls the shots. When (not if) Trudeau’s Liberals tell them to start raiding private property and seizing guns they will do as they’re told. The Alberta Sovereignty Act and expanded trespassing bill won’t stop them.

Conflict is coming.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Bill C21's very foundation is built on lies...the Liberals fail to distinguish between lawful gun use and illegal abuse by the big city ethnic gangsters. They claim they are supported by 85% of Canadians which really means 85% of Torontonians who have never seen a gun in real life and have no clue as to lawful and safe sport shooting. In the mean time, Justin and his Liberals mollycoddle the street gangster with easy bail and reduced sentences...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

guest714
guest714

Nobody should be turning there firearms in to a corrupt treasonous criminal government that is working hand in hand with China

john.lankers
john.lankers

If guns are outlawed only outlaws have guns.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

That and the state. Ask any ordinary Cuban in the repressive dictatorship known as Cuba.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

