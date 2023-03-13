According to the Blacklock’s Reporter, Alberta Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant questioned the “cost to the taxpayer and impact on property rights” in a Public Safety committee meeting about Bill C-21, a federal bill banning new handgun sales in Canada.
“Bill C-21 continues to undermine confidence in our firearms control system while contributing nothing to reducing the violent misuse of firearms,” said Bryant.
“Bill C-21 is based on a fundamentally flawed premise. Prohibiting specific types of firearms is not an effective way of improving public safety.”
“It will waste millions of taxpayer dollars that could have been used on more effective approaches such as [the] enforcement of firearms prohibition orders, reinforcing the border, or combatting the drug trade and gang activity.”
Bill C-21, An Act To Amend Certain Acts, codifies cabinet orders issued in 2021 that banned legal handgun imports and new domestic sales and transfers. Some 1.1 million legally registered handguns are owned by 276,000 Canadians, by the department of Public Safety estimate.
“They are the allies, not the enemies, of public safety. I urge you to recommend the withdrawal of Bill C-21 in its entirety,” said Bryant.
“The goal of this bill is demonstratively not about public safety but an attempt to destroy long-established communities of law-abiding firearms owners across the country by targeting their property. What’s important is not what kind of a gun someone has. It’s whether they are allowed to have a gun at all.”
Cabinet prompted a public outcry last November when it proposed sweeping amendments to Bill C-21 to further ban any “rifle or shotgun that is capable of discharging centre fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner.” The amendments were withdrawn after Conservative, New Democrat, and Bloc Quebecois MPs blocked the bill’s passage in committee.
“It is not our intention to impact those who are hunting and using firearms for hunting and we acknowledge and regret the consultations we undertook were not sufficient and that there were gaps and problems in the amendments. That’s why we retracted them,” Government House Leader Mark Holland told reporters on February 3.
“Nobody is going after hunters,” said Holland.
“Nobody wants to see hunting end in this country. Where that position, which is an immovable object, comes up against our concern about keeping our communities safe is the line we draw between those two worlds and that is not an easy line to draw. But we are committed to not affecting hunting.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Testimony during one of the recent inquiries quite openly stated that you can still buy a handgun in Toronto in less than 2 hours. It's not the law abiding citizens we should be concerned about, it should be the Liberal/NDP coalition government that is the greatest threat to our security.
Let’s be clear; disarming law-abiding gun owners has nothing to do with public safety. These people, with only very rare exceptions, are not a danger to themselves or the public. However, they do represent a danger to the authoritarian Liberal government in Ottawa. So, we MUST NOT give up our guns to Trudeau’s brown shirts.
This is another reason that Alberta needs its own police force. Sure, the RCMP are rented to the province (Alberta pays them) but Ottawa calls the shots. When (not if) Trudeau’s Liberals tell them to start raiding private property and seizing guns they will do as they’re told. The Alberta Sovereignty Act and expanded trespassing bill won’t stop them.
Conflict is coming.
Bill C21's very foundation is built on lies...the Liberals fail to distinguish between lawful gun use and illegal abuse by the big city ethnic gangsters. They claim they are supported by 85% of Canadians which really means 85% of Torontonians who have never seen a gun in real life and have no clue as to lawful and safe sport shooting. In the mean time, Justin and his Liberals mollycoddle the street gangster with easy bail and reduced sentences...
[thumbup]
Nobody should be turning there firearms in to a corrupt treasonous criminal government that is working hand in hand with China
If guns are outlawed only outlaws have guns.
That and the state. Ask any ordinary Cuban in the repressive dictatorship known as Cuba.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.