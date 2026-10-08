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Alberta First Nation challenging Ottawa's Pacific Link pipeline designation in court

Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko.
Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko.Courtesy of the CBC
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Abpoli
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Danielle Smith
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Mark Carney
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Pacific Link pipeline
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