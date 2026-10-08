Alberta First Nation challenging Ottawa's Pacific Link pipeline designation in court

Cold Lake First Nations has filed an application for judicial review in Federal Court, challenging the federal government’s decision to designate the Pacific Link pipeline as a project in the national interest.Last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced that the crude oil pipeline from Alberta to the BC coast would be fast-tracked by the Major Projects Office (MPO) under the Building Canada Act.Despite both Carney and Smith saying indigenous participation and ownership would remain central to the project as proponents continue to work towards advancing it, Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko had previously told the Canadian Press that his community had not been consulted about the pipeline designation despite being situated in the oil sands region.The application states that designation breached Canadian law and is not consistent with the honour of the Crown.“Increasing oil sands production will have significant adverse effects on the ability of CLFN members to maintain their Luechogh Tue Denesuline way of life as promised by Treaty no. 6,” the application reads.“Canada has made no effort to understand or mitigate the massive cumulative effects of oil sands development on CLFN’s Luechogn Tue Denesuline treaty rights.”.Alberta's energy minister says private proponents are 'lining up' to invest in Pacific Link pipeline .The Assembly of First Nations has also said there are “many red flags” in Pacific Link’s national interest designation and has said that Ottawa appears to be predetermining outcomes and going ahead with project approvals before conducting a meaningful consultation process.The Cold Lake First Nations announcement comes despite Ottawa having announced that indigenous communities will be offered a minimum of 10% ownership interest, financed through Canada’s and Alberta’s Indigenous loan guarantee programs.“Canada has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to become a global energy superpower,” Carney said when the Pacific Link announcement was made.“Pacific Link is critical to this mission. To seize this opportunity, we are building together — boldly, sustainably, and in true partnership with Indigenous Peoples.”The proposed pipeline would carry one million barrels of oil a day to Canada’s west coast, expanding access to buyers across the Asia-Pacific region.The Alberta government projects that construction could support up to 140,000 jobs at its peak, primarily in Alberta and British Columbia, with operations, additional oil production, maintenance, and trade possibly supporting another 50,000 jobs annually.Those involved with the project have said the goal is to complete the required reviews and consultations over the next year so construction can begin in September 2027.