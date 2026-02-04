Alberta First Nation releases 'fact' sheet on Alberta secession

EDMONTON – Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation released a document on social media Wednesday, claiming eight 'facts' about Alberta secession, as it continues to fight for treaty rights amid Alberta's independence movement. The document addresses Alberta's right to secede, ownership of Alberta land, the well-being and rights of First Nations in an independent Alberta, foreign interference, and the messages being sent by provincial and federal officials. Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation claimed that Alberta cannot secede without the consent of provincial First Nations, nor does it have the right to unilaterally secede. They referred to a December 2025 court ruling in which an Alberta judge ruled that Alberta does not have the right to secede, given that it did not exist when Canada's First Nations Treaties were signed, nor can it do so without the consent of the First Nations. The document also cited a 1998 Supreme Court ruling that found Quebec did not have the right to unilaterally secede. .As for who owns Alberta's land, the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation argued that the lands were shared with Canada under Treaties, not surrendered, and that Alberta has no claim to them because it did not sign the Treaties.The group also warned about foreign interference, particularly from the United States, as Alberta independence discussions intensify."We already seen interference in the form of disinformation on Treaties, secession and racism," reads the document."This information is intended to make everyday Canadians who live in Alberta believe that separatism is more popular than it is and consider supporting the creation of a separate Alberta, which will be under American control, as a vassal state or a 51st state."Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation argued that messaging from Alberta's government and provincial lawyers aligns with independence supporters, and that the federal government and leaders have turned a blind eye to what is happening and have not supported the Treaties in other disputes..The document also mentions the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation's ongoing legal case against the Government of Alberta and Bill 14, which allows a referendum to be held regardless of the question's constitutionality and reopened the door to an Alberta independence vote.In the document, they reaffirmed their legal stance on the issue and commitment to stopping the active independence petition.There are currently two additional legal cases filed by First Nations challenging Bill 14's amendments to the Citizen Initiative Act.