Alberta freezes rural policing costs amid rising expenses

Alberta’s government is temporarily freezing the financial burden on rural municipalities for RCMP services, as these communities brace for an anticipated increase in policing costs. Rural municipalities, which currently pay 30% of their front-line policing expenses, were set to see their share jump to 39% next year under the Police Funding Regulation — a shift that would have occurred without a corresponding increase in services.In response, Alberta’s government will shoulder the increase for the upcoming year, covering an additional $27 million in costs, to allow municipal districts, counties, and small urban municipalities to maintain stable budgets as they assess their policing needs. This decision marks a temporary halt in the incremental cost-sharing model introduced in 2020 to help fund a provincial RCMP expansion aimed at tackling rural crime.Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis emphasized the government’s commitment to a fair approach.“The expiring regulation would have municipalities seeing a 39% increase in their costs — with no improvement in policing services delivered. We know this is not acceptable for many municipalities,” said Ellis. “This cost freeze will give rural municipalities the stability and predictability they need, and it will allow for meaningful engagement between the province and municipalities on equitable support.”Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver echoed the sentiment, noting that the freeze allows time to re-evaluate the funding model. “With the costs frozen for a year, we look forward to a comprehensive review of the police funding model with our municipal partners,” said McIver. “During our review, we will carefully consider all factors to ensure we provide an updated funding model that is sustainable.”Since its introduction in 2020, the Police Funding Regulation has seen municipalities gradually assume a larger portion of policing costs, starting from 10% and increasing to the current 30%. Originally designed to expire in March 2025, the regulation’s extension through March 2026 will support further discussions on long-term policing strategies.Alberta’s investment in the regulation has enabled the addition of 285 RCMP officers and 244 civilian roles across rural areas. A comprehensive review of the funding model, to be conducted over the next year, will include consultation with rural municipalities to determine future priorities and funding structures.