EDMONTON — The UCP government is introducing legislation aimed at stimulating natural gas infrastructure growth in Alberta, including the possibility of Crown entities in the natural gas transmission industry if the private sector cannot meet demand.The Natural Gas Infrastructure Act, introduced by Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean on Monday, is the UCP government's response to what it views as infrastructure shortages that are preventing Alberta's natural gas industry from meeting growing demand from businesses."Demand for natural gas is growing right across Alberta, across the country, and certainly around the world," Jean told reporters. "It's needed to support our energy security, to keep our homes heated, businesses running, and our economy growing.""However, access to natural gas transmission capacity is increasingly becoming a constraint to growth.".UPDATED: EXCLUSIVE: UCP government planning legislation as Alberta natural gas demand outpaces infrastructure.Alberta's natural gas reserves are estimated at 144 trillion cubic feet, but transmission infrastructure, primarily through the Nova Gas Transmission Line (NGTL), operated by TC Energy, is fully subscribed through 2029. The UCP government says it remains unclear how much additional capacity operators will provide beyond 2030."Simply put, our current transmission infrastructure has failed to keep pace with Alberta's growth and our ambitions," Jean said.The proposed legislation would give the Alberta government a role in identifying where producers need new routes to market and where customers require additional natural gas supplies.Those findings would help guide regulatory decisions and identify regions where the government could encourage competing pipeline operators to build. .The legislation contemplates two potential Crown corporations: one to plan natural gas infrastructure and another to construct, own, or financially back infrastructure projects. The government says the entities would only be established if needed."We got to make sure we do this right," Jean said. "As we move forward, we'll see whether or not industry replies to the needs, and if they don't, then this will set in place and in motion what we need to do."The Western Standard foreshadowed Monday's legislation in September, after obtaining a leaked cabinet document that outlined Alberta's natural gas infrastructure constraints and warned that major investments, including the province's expansion into the AI data centre industry, could be at risk if transmission capacity cannot be increased.The report outlined a series of recommendations, including legislation to eliminate anti-competitive provisions in existing agreements, giving the Alberta Utilities Commission and Cabinet authority to impose must-serve and must-invest obligations on designated utilities, directing infrastructure investment and establishing a new regulatory framework..One risk identified in the report was that expanding natural gas infrastructure in Alberta could contribute to higher utility costs. However, Jean said that possibility runs counter to the principles of supply and demand."You get what you need, when you need it, for the price you need it, and that's what's in the best interest of Albertans on this one, for sure, because they own the natural gas and they shouldn't have to pay it," Jean said.The report also identified the possibility of TC Energy legally challenging the legislation."Well, we're certainly hoping that's not the case," Jean said Monday. "TC is a good partner, as we have many partners. They're a great company, and we're looking forward to working with them to make and take advantage."Jean said the legislation should not be viewed as a threat to industry, but rather as an opportunity."It's clear that when supply doesn't meet demand, that people suffer, and we have to make sure that we don't let people suffer," Jean said.