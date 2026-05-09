Alberta geared up and ready for wildfire season with expanded crews, aircraft and municipal partnerships

Alberta says it is fully prepared for the 2026 wildfire season, with more than 550 seasonal firefighters hired, expanded aerial suppression capacity, and new municipal support programs designed to improve coordination and reduce response times as wildfire risk continues to rise across the province.The province says crews are trained and positioned for both rapid initial attack and sustained wildfire operations, supported by contracts and mutual aid agreements that can bring in hundreds of additional personnel if required.“Protecting our communities, forests and critical infrastructure from the threats of wildfire is a top priority for Alberta’s government,” said Todd Loewen, minister of forestry and parks. “We’re taking action so Albertans, our municipal partners and our communities can feel safer and more prepared during the 2026 wildfire season.”Alberta is also leaning heavily on aerial firefighting capacity, including helicopters equipped with night-vision technology and hoist systems designed to move crews into and out of difficult terrain. The province says its air attack system is built for rapid deployment, with aircraft able to scoop water from nearby lakes and respond quickly to emerging fires.Industry partners say Alberta’s investment in its aerial fleet has strengthened its response capability..“Alberta's government has been meticulous in their work in wildfire response,” said Paul Lane, vice-president and COO of Airspray Canada. “When a fire breaks out here, those aircraft are in the air fast… that kind of readiness is what keeps a small fire from becoming a disaster.”In March, the province announced a $400-million contract with De Havilland Canada for five new waterbombers to be built in Alberta, part of a broader effort to modernize wildfire response tools and improve coordination between air and ground crews.The province also maintains a network of airbases intended to ensure aircraft can be deployed quickly to high-risk regions. Officials say partnerships with municipalities and local airstrips remain critical to ensuring rapid response times.“When a wildfire threatens a community, Albertans count on their local firefighters to be ready,” said Dan Williams, minister of municipal affairs. “That’s why we’re investing in the training they need to respond safely and effectively.”A new Mutual Aid Incentive Pilot has also been launched for 2026, offering municipalities up to $125,000 to support wildfire response and encourage earlier requests for provincial assistance. The province says the program is designed to reduce financial hesitation that can delay rapid deployment of resources.“The Mutual Aid Incentive Pilot is the kind of program that makes a real difference at the municipal level,” said Alanna Hnatiw, mayor of Sturgeon County. “This program empowers us to act decisively the moment a fire threatens our community.”.Alberta continues to expand its Wildland Urban Interface teams, which pair specially trained municipal firefighters with provincial resources to protect communities and critical infrastructure. The province says these efforts are supported by FireSmart programming, community fireguards, and fuel reduction initiatives aimed at lowering long-term wildfire risk.“As MLA for West Yellowhead, my constituents know well the risks each wildfire season brings,” said Martin Long, minister of infrastructure. “Our government has taken lessons from previous events to strengthen mitigation, preparedness and response.”The province says it is also using improved forecasting tools and risk assessment technology to identify potential ignition zones and respond faster when fires begin.Budget 2026 allocates $169 million for wildfire management, including ongoing staffing, equipment, and prevention efforts. Alberta also spent nearly $7 million in 2025 to establish six new Wildland Urban Interface teams, and seasonal firefighting applications rose to about 1,200 this year, up from nearly 800 in 2025.