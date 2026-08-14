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Alberta German-language radio station wins CRTC approval to expand local programming

A community radio station serving German-speaking farm families in northern Alberta has received federal approval to expand its broadcasts, five years after regulators initially rejected the service over concerns it could hinder participation in Canadian society.
A community radio station serving German-speaking farm families in northern Alberta has received federal approval to expand its broadcasts, five years after regulators initially rejected the service over concerns it could hinder participation in Canadian society.Amazon
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Alberta
Crtc
Statistics Canada
Radio
Mennonites
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)
CJLC-FM
la crete
Mennonite Low German
Abram Zacharias
radio stations
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