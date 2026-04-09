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Alberta goes all-in on AI as Smith pushes back on job loss fears

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithDanielle Smith via X.
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Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Nate Glubish
Danielle Smith
Ai
Artifical Intelligence
Abpol
Rotary Club
AI data centres
Danielle Smith Alberta

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