Alberta Ukraine

A supporter holds a sign in Edmonton at a rally held earlier this year. 

 Courtesy Pippa Reed/CBC

The Alberta government confirmed it's providing Ukraine with military goods to respond to the Russian invasion. 

Alberta provided $5 million to the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) to equip 5,000 members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force with defensive equipment, according to a press release. The release said $350,000 was doled out to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council for its campaign coordinating the air shipment of first aid and defensive equipment to the country. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest50
guest50

I too refuse to support the Ukraine.

The commenters below have stated what most rational people who have actually taken the time and trouble to review the facts understand.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I do NOT and will NOT support the corrupt Ukraine and the Blackface pedophile Trudeau, pedophile Biden and the satanist globalist communist parasite elite cabals money laundering scheme! Not my war, I don’t want anything to do with it! In fact I think Putin has every right and reason for invading the Ukraine!

Report Add Reply
gyrogyicsopak
gyrogyicsopak

I'm curious why nobody dares to ask the hard questions? How did man get here, while any male over the age 16 can NOT leave the country? How came the so called refugees choose to go back for holidays? Why nobody said a peep for years while people get killed in eastern ukraine(akaDonbass) by the state forces? (Shell I go on?)

Report Add Reply
Slash
Slash

Does Danielle Smith even have control of the Alberta government?

The situation in the Ukraine is that churches have been forcibly shut down by the Zelensky government, opposition leaders jailed or exiled, and the press silenced. All to support Trudeau's pet project?

Russia has long said there was red line to NATO expansion and this invasion was deliberately provoked. As Colonel Douglas MacGregor has said, Ukraine no longer exists as a functioning country now. The population a year ago was 35 million and now it is 15 million. It will never recover. Also, with the UK proposing to send depleted uranium munitions and if used at best will ruin and contaminate Ukrainian soil for thousands of years and at worst further escalate the situation to the nuclear level. What is being pushed by NATO is evil.

It is disgusting that Alberta is supporting this.

Report Add Reply
R-Berg
R-Berg

This is great, It pokes lefty the bear because Trudy doesn't know if he should support the dictator we like in the Ukraine, or the dictator we don't like but who donated to his campaign six times in a half now, the other half if you win agreement. They it shows Jussie that Alberta is already starting to act like an independent nation. If we start using paper ballets, Jussie is out. If we don't, Alberta should be.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

NO thanks. I don't want to pay for a proxy war with Russia. I stand with Russia and the victims of the Donbas region who were slaughtered and continue to be killed by Zelenski Ukraine.

Report Add Reply
Craig R
Craig R

Waste of money. I think Canada is already wasting enough money in this Cesspool of corruption. I would like to think Alberta is smarter than supporting a corrupt government. Wake up.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Waste of money.

Report Add Reply

