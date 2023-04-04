The Alberta government confirmed it's providing Ukraine with military goods to respond to the Russian invasion.
Alberta provided $5 million to the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) to equip 5,000 members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force with defensive equipment, according to a press release. The release said $350,000 was doled out to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council for its campaign coordinating the air shipment of first aid and defensive equipment to the country.
The Alberta government made the revelation in February after saying it would provide $7 million in new funding over three years for language and settlement services.
“The Alberta government is steadfast in supporting Ukrainians coming to Canada to avoid Russia’s war machine,” said Alberta Ukrainian Refugee Settlement parliamentary secretary Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk.
“Our Alberta government will continue to find ways to support Ukrainians coming to Alberta as long as this war continues.”
The release said since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, about 21,600 people have come to the province seeking support. It said with more expected to arrive in the coming months, the government is enabling access to meet the demand for programs and providing new funding for settlement and language services.
The Alberta Ministry of Seniors, Community, and Social Services will be providing $20.3 million for housing and financial supports, ensuring they are made available for refugees.
The Alberta government announced in October it would be directing $10 million to the UWC for its Stand with Ukraine campaign.
“This will provide non-lethal supplies for the territorial defence forces, including individual first aid kits and medical supplies, sleeping bags and winter clothing, diesel generators, ambulances, and communications and operating expenses,” said former Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
While provincial governments do not have a major role in international development and foreign policy, Kenney said there “have to be exceptions to every rule.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
I too refuse to support the Ukraine.
The commenters below have stated what most rational people who have actually taken the time and trouble to review the facts understand.
I do NOT and will NOT support the corrupt Ukraine and the Blackface pedophile Trudeau, pedophile Biden and the satanist globalist communist parasite elite cabals money laundering scheme! Not my war, I don’t want anything to do with it! In fact I think Putin has every right and reason for invading the Ukraine!
I'm curious why nobody dares to ask the hard questions? How did man get here, while any male over the age 16 can NOT leave the country? How came the so called refugees choose to go back for holidays? Why nobody said a peep for years while people get killed in eastern ukraine(akaDonbass) by the state forces? (Shell I go on?)
Does Danielle Smith even have control of the Alberta government?
The situation in the Ukraine is that churches have been forcibly shut down by the Zelensky government, opposition leaders jailed or exiled, and the press silenced. All to support Trudeau's pet project?
Russia has long said there was red line to NATO expansion and this invasion was deliberately provoked. As Colonel Douglas MacGregor has said, Ukraine no longer exists as a functioning country now. The population a year ago was 35 million and now it is 15 million. It will never recover. Also, with the UK proposing to send depleted uranium munitions and if used at best will ruin and contaminate Ukrainian soil for thousands of years and at worst further escalate the situation to the nuclear level. What is being pushed by NATO is evil.
It is disgusting that Alberta is supporting this.
This is great, It pokes lefty the bear because Trudy doesn't know if he should support the dictator we like in the Ukraine, or the dictator we don't like but who donated to his campaign six times in a half now, the other half if you win agreement. They it shows Jussie that Alberta is already starting to act like an independent nation. If we start using paper ballets, Jussie is out. If we don't, Alberta should be.
NO thanks. I don't want to pay for a proxy war with Russia. I stand with Russia and the victims of the Donbas region who were slaughtered and continue to be killed by Zelenski Ukraine.
Waste of money. I think Canada is already wasting enough money in this Cesspool of corruption. I would like to think Alberta is smarter than supporting a corrupt government. Wake up.
Waste of money.
