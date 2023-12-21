Alberta government allocates $200 million for primary health care stabilization

The Alberta government has announced an infusion of $200 million over the next two years to stabilize and fortify the primary health care system, ensuring improved access to family physicians and enhancing healthcare availability for every resident of the province.This financial injection is made possible through the newly established Canada-Alberta Health Funding Agreement with the federal government. The agreement, totaling approximately $1.1 billion over three years, underscores shared priorities in healthcare.Premier Danielle Smith emphasized the commitment to bridging the gap between healthcare demand and provision. "We have been clear: Albertans must be able to access the primary care they need, and family physicians are critical to that care. We are prepared to do the hard work necessary to close the gap between Albertans needing care and those who are able to provide it, and this is one more step forward," she said.The stabilization funding represents a transitional measure outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Minister of Health and the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) earlier this fall. The AMA, which has been advocating for family physicians and rural generalists, will collaborate with the government to develop a sustainable physician comprehensive care model, dictating the distribution of additional funding.The Comprehensive Care Task Force is expected to present its first draft of recommendations in the coming year, including short-term stabilization actions. These actions will address key issues such as doctor retention, administrative burden, and inflationary costs, ensuring a smooth transition until the new payment model is ready.Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange expressed the government's commitment to securing primary health care as the foundation of the entire health care system. "It will help stabilize the system as we transition to a new physician comprehensive care model, so Albertans can receive the health care they need and deserve."Dr. Paul Parks, President of the Alberta Medical Association, welcomed the funding as an essential transitional step. He emphasized the challenges faced by family physicians and rural generalists in maintaining viable practices and expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts with the provincial government.In addition to the $200 million stabilization funding, the government has undertaken various initiatives to support primary health care, including ongoing base compensation for primary care physicians, the creation of a primary care organization, and significant investments in supporting networks and information systems.