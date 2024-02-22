Alberta government allocates $3.5 million to combat human trafficking

On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Canada, Alberta unveiled a significant initiative aimed at addressing the scourge of human trafficking within its borders. In response to the pressing need to support survivors and eradicate trafficking, the Alberta government has earmarked $3.5 million in funding to bolster the efforts of 20 anti-human trafficking community organizations across the province.The announcement comes amidst growing concerns over the prevalence of human trafficking, with official statistics revealing 528 reported incidents in Canada in 2022 alone, although experts caution that the true figures likely surpass these numbers due to underreporting.Human trafficking, a crime that preys on vulnerable individuals, necessitates concerted action, said Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services. The allocated funds are intended to empower community-led initiatives, enabling frontline organizations to enhance services, expand operational capacity and target vulnerable populations, including youth, indigenous peoples and newcomers."Human trafficking is an unthinkable crime that denies a person their safety, freedom and individuality. Fighting this heinous crime is a key priority for Alberta’s government," Ellis said.He emphasized the importance of strengthening support networks for survivors, breaking the cycle of victimization and dismantling criminal networks profiting from trafficking.The funding will be utilized by a diverse array of organizations, each bringing unique expertise to the table. Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of trafficking on indigenous communities, Dawn-Lyn Blake, of Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, welcomed the opportunity to implement innovative initiatives tailored to indigenous contexts.In addition to financial support, the Alberta government has appointed Angela Adsit and Paul Brandt as co-chairs for the Alberta Office to Combat Trafficking in Persons (AOCTIP) board of directors. "While human trafficking can affect anyone, over 50% of trafficking victims in Canada are indigenous despite only representing 4% of the national population," said Adsit.Quick factsAnti-human trafficking community organizations receiving government funding include:ALERTCentre to End All Sexual Exploitation (CEASE)RESET Society of CalgaryWaypointsAction Coalition on Human Trafficking Alberta (ACT Alberta)Catholic Social ServicesHER Victory#NotInMyCityCentral Alberta Child Advocacy CentreCommunity Response Model (Hull Services)Alberta Human Trafficking Provincial Network#NotInMyCity – The Maddison SessionsEdmonton Multicultural Health BrokersKainai Transition Centre SocietyMetis Child & Family Services SocietyNative Counselling Services of AlbertaCreating Hope Society of AlbertaWood Buffalo Wellness SocietyTsuut'ina Nation Police ServicePolicy Wise – HT Data PortalCalgary Centre for Newcomers